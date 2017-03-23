A Calgary mother convicted in the death of her 15-year-old son from starvation and untreated diabetes in 2013 has filed an appeal.

Rodica and Emil Radita were both convicted of first-degree murder in February in the death of Alex Radita and were sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Alex was diagnosed with diabetes as a young child and an investigation determined that his parents did not take adequate care of his medical condition.

He weighed just 37 pounds when he died in May of 2013 from complications associated with neglect, starvation and unmanaged diabetes.

During the trial, court heard from medical experts, social workers and family members who were involved with the Raditas.

The Crown stated that the Raditas didn’t believe in Alex’s diagnosis and told the court that “Alex was doomed and trapped by the two people with the power to save him.”

The defence argued that the couple didn’t mean to kill their son and that the Crown hadn’t been able to offer any evidence of intent to kill.

Rodica Radita says the judge cried during the closing argument and while reading her decision and that showed her bias and inability to decide based on facts rather than emotion.

Radita’s handwritten paragraph was submitted to the appeals office on Wednesday.

It will now go before a panel of three judges, which is a two-step process, and it could be up to a year before a decision is reached.