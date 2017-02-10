A 22-year-old woman has been charged with 59 offences in connection to a number of locker thefts at private gyms across the city over the last three months.

Police believe the woman gained access to the gyms between November 2016 and January 2017 using stolen pass cards.

She then used a specialized tool to open the lockers and take keys for vehicles, credit cards and the victim’s gym membership card.

Investigators think the same woman then used the keys to steal vehicles and the credit cards to commit financial fraud.

It’s believed that she used the stolen memberships to re-enter the gyms at a later time and to access other facilities operated by the same companies.

Jessi Dawn Byron, 22, of Calgary, is charged with 28 counts of possession of stolen property, 14 counts of theft under $5,000, six counts of theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of personation, two counts of fraud, and six traffic offences.

Police say they have recovered several of the stolen vehicles.