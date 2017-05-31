A woman who was convicted of pushing a Calgary teen to his death of an LRT platform in 2007 has been sent back to jail.

Natalie Pasqua, 36, has pleaded guilty to the savage assault of a woman in 2016.

She has been sentenced to 15 months in jail for the incident.

Pasqua was sentenced to five years and four months in prison for the death of 17-year-old Gage Prevost, but was given day parole after three years.

The court found that Pasqua shoved Prevost off an LRT platform in between two CTrain cars during a heated argument over a $10 drug deal.

The teen was crushed to death.

She was originally convicted of second-degree murder, but the Alberta Court of Appeal overturned that decision and ordered a new trial in 2009.