A Calgary judge has given a woman convicted of beating her adopted children a suspended sentence.

The woman, who can’t be identified because of a publication ban in the case, was given an 18 month suspended sentence along with a probation order.

That means she won’t be going to jail, as long as she abides by the conditions set out by the court that includes regularly checking in with a probation officer.

The children came into the care of their aunt and uncle when their parents were killed in a car crash in the United States in 2006.

In 2009, the family moved to Calgary and the children claimed they were subjected to numerous forms of abuse by both parents, including beatings, being burned with a lighter and being forced to drink their own vomit.

Earlier this month, Justice Sandy Park found the uncle not guilty of all of the charges while the aunt was guilty on four counts of assault.

He said that he seriously doubted the children’s’ claims of the more severe abuse.

Park said that the adoptive mother had also suffered greatly from depression and stress as a result of the court proceedings and has taken steps to get the behavioural help she needs.

He added that the children was not permanent harmed by the abuse and she has shown good character.

The Crown says they will carefully consider an appeal in the case.