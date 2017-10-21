A 29-year-old woman from Calgary is dead following an afternoon crash on the Trans-Canada Highway between Chestermere and Strathmore.

According to RCMP, the woman was travelling eastbound on the highway near Range Road 261 at approximately 2:00 p.m. when her car left the road and rolled in an adjacent field. The 29-year-old driver, the lone occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased but confirm she is a resident of Calgary.

RCMP have ruled out alcohol and drugs as contributing factors. An investigation into the fatal rollover continues.