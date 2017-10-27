CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Calgary woman located safe and sound after disappearance lasting weeks
Undated photographs of Semonpreet Gill (Calgary Police Service)
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 3:30PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, October 27, 2017 9:19PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service confirms a 31-year-old Calgary woman who had been missing since October 2 has been found.
According to police, Semonpreet Gill’s last know whereabouts were at her home in the 300 block of Martha’s Manor Northeast, in the community of Martindale, on October 2.
On Friday evening, police confirmed Gill has beeen located and is safe and sound.