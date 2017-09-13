A 34-year-old Calgarian, convicted of dangerous driving causing death, has been sentenced to 20 months in jail for her role in a 2015 crash near Airdrie that claimed the life of a former British soldier.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cinzia Marson was sentenced in connection with the June 14, 2015 crash at the intersection of Highway 72 and Highway 791, northeast of Airdrie, that left 32-year-old Christopher Pollitt dead. According to his employer, Pollitt had resigned from the Royal Air Force with an honourable discharge in order to move to Canada to live with his fiancée

Pollitt’s parents and sister travelled from the United Kingdom to Calgary for Marson's sentencing and to provide victim impact statements.

"There was a period there when we thought she might get probation or she might get weekends only. That would have just finished us off,” said Stuart Pollitt, Chris' father. “We’re just so grateful. What a great judge.”

“He touched the lives of so many people and left an imprint on their hearts," added Chris' sister Katie. "No length of sentence will ever bring Chris back but a custodial jail term of 20 months brings us some comfort. We, and many others, will miss him forever.”

The Crown had sought a sentence of roughly two years while Marson’s attorneys had requested a 10 month sentence.

