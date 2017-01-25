The ILLUMINASIA Lantern & Garden Festival at the Calgary Zoo will not return in 2017 as zoo officials say attendance for the previous two years of the annual event did not reach expectations.

The night time festival, which required a separate admission from regular zoo admission, saw St. George’s Island aglow with lantern displays throughout the majority of September and early October. In addition to the lights, visitors experienced Asian dance, music and acrobatic performances.

According to a post on the Calgary Zoo Facebook page, ILLUMINASIA has been cancelled.

“We were unable to attract the size of audience necessary to make the event sustainable. We thank everyone for supporting the event over these last two years.”

Zoo officials say a total of 100,000 people visited ILLUMINASIA during the 2015 and 2016 events but ‘the economics of putting together such a complex event were undermined by the poor economy’.