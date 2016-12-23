RCMP are asking for information from the public in connection with a Wednesday morning incident on Highway 2.

According to police, a vehicle was forced by another motorist to the shoulder of the highway at approximately 11:00 a.m. The driver of the suspect SUV exited the vehicle and began to yell at the other driver. The suspect approached the victim's vehicle and damaged the driver’s side mirror.

The suspect drove from the scene without further incident. The victim recorded the confrontation and notified RCMP.

Further investigation determined the suspect was driving a stolen SUV.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or can identify the suspect is asked to contact the High River RCMP detachment, 403-652-2357, or Crime Stoppers.