Authorities have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 29-year-old man in connection with a homicide that took place on Wednesday in Forest Lawn.

Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of 39 Street S.E. at about 12:15 p.m. for a report of a man in medical distress.

When they arrived, police found a deceased man inside. An autopsy is planned for Thursday that will confirm the man's cause of death and his identity.

Four other people, two children and two adult females, as well as five police officers were affected by pepper spray left behind in the home.

One of the women also suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Investigators say the man's death was not the result of a random attack.

They are now looking for Deibi 'David' Francisco Monterroso Salazar, 29, of Calgary and a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder and aggravated assault has been issued for his arrest.

Police say that Salazar is considered to be dangerous and should not be approached by the public. It's also believed that he may not be of sound judgement at the present time.

Investigators are also concerned about the welfare of the suspect's mother, Mirsa Monterosso Salazar, 49.

She is described as:

Hispanic

168 cm

91 kg

brown hair

brown eyes

Investigators believe the incident is domestic in nature.

Anyone with information about Deibi or Mirsa Monterosso Salazar’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org