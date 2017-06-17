

CTV Calgary Staff





The Calgary man accused of voyeurism in connection with the Calgary Police Service investigation into the CanadaCreep Twitter account faces additional charges of possessing and accessing child pornography.

Jeffrey Robert Williamson, a 42-year-old Calgarian, had been released on bail with conditions earlier this week but was re-arrested on Friday, According to police, child pornography had been located on electronic devices belonging to Williamson that had been seized during the investigation.

Williamson is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.