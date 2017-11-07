Trustees with the Calgary Board of Education presented Astronaut Dr. Robert Thirsk with a Legacy Award on Tuesday to recognize his contributions and commitment to education in the city.

The award celebrates public education and is given to those who have made a difference in the community.

“The CBE Legacy Award was first presented last fall and is a fresh take on recognizing the achievements of our alumni. Success at the CBE is highly personal with each student defining how they best learn and our teachers working to recognize the unique talents and gifts of each student. We want to acknowledge the individuals who continue this work, who use their unique talents to make our world better. These former students are our legacy,” said Chair Trina Hurdman.

Dr. Thirsk holds a number of titles including, astronaut, doctor and engineer and has the Canadian record for longest space flight and most time in space.

He graduated from Lord Beaverbrook High School, has a Calgary high school named after him and is now chancellor of the University of Calgary.

Thirsk says he first thought about astronautics when he was in high school and believes the support he had helped him on his journey.

“My education at the CBE and also at the University of Calgary and the other universities as well put the foundation under my dreams,” he said. “Dreams don’t come true by wishing on a star, the best jobs in the world don’t fall out of the sky into your lap, education is the foundation.”

The award was presented to Thirsk at the CBE’s Public Board Meeting and is only the fifth time that the award has been given out.