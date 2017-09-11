

CTV Calgary staff





Canada’s two airlines are headed to the Caribbean to rescue hundreds of Canadians stranded in the region following Hurricane Irma.

More than 2,100 Canadians have called Ottawa asking for help.

Over the weekend, 390 were rescued from St. Maarten and Air Canada is moving 90 passengers to safety and two WestJet rescue flights are headed to the area to bring hundreds more home.

Before Hurricane Irma pummeled the region, WestJet offered nine evacuation flights from the area to relocate WestJet customers but these flights are open to other Canadian tourists and Canadian nationals.

Shauna Lowry is one of four Calgarians hoping a WestJet flight can bring them home.

“We had heard that there was a potential that they were going to be able to re-route one of their flights this way so we were keeping our fingers crossed,” says Lowry.

Lowry’s group was hoping to get out Sunday but when the Air Canada plane landed in the Turks and Caicos; local officials wouldn’t let passengers board.

The Calgarians were forced to stick out the category five storm huddling in the pantry when the wind started peeling away the house.

“It ripped the back veranda off the house exposing a portion of the walls. There we holes in the roof. We ended up retreating to the kitchen pantry and we put up two twin mattresses on the side in case we needed extra protection,” says Lowry. “It was basically seven hours of terrifying gusts of wind, of debris smashing against the house, water pelting the property and at one point we thought some of the windows were going to blow out.”

Lowry’s group is finding ways to deal with power outages and flooding which are the complications WestJet anticipates when its first flights start arriving in the region.

“Where we’ve been flying our own crew down to provide practical support including manual boarding passes, manual bagging tags obviously we want to bring some of those people back on the same flight as well so we’ve been constantly balancing and rebalancing the loads on those flights to maximize the benefit,” says Ed Sims with WestJet.

The federal government is co-ordinating with commercial airlines but has had trouble operating in the disaster zones.

Ottawa is sending a C-17 full of supplies in a couple of days and will return home with any Canadians still stuck there.

“We are not going to rest easy until all Canadians that are there in this very difficult situation are able to be evacuated and come home,” says Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

WestJet expects to have hundreds out by then.

“We've got 174 seats on both flights and we're anticipating both flights to be nearly full,” says Sims.

The two planes will arrive in Toronto Monday night and WestJet says depending on the need they could have one ready for Canadians still stranded in the Caribbean Tuesday too.

(With files from Alesia Fieldberg)