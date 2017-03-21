Alberta passed the Skin Cancer Prevention Act two years ago to ban youth from using tanning beds, but the bill was never put into force.

Becky Lynn used to be a regular at her favourite tanning salon when she was a college cheerleader in the U.S., but that all changed when she was diagnosed with melanoma at 26 years old.

“I had no pain, there were no obvious signs except that my mole had changed,” she said. “The doctor called right away and said we need to see you right away, we need to have some surgery right away, and then wondering what my future might look like, do I have time to get married, do I have time to have children, you know, all these dreams that I had for my life basically were up in the air.”

Becky’s cancer was still in stage one and doctors were successful in treating it, but she knows it could have been a very different outcome.

“Melanoma is a very serious form of cancer and it can spread throughout your body and it can kill you,” she said. “It certainly was a wake-up call that life can be shorter than you think and maybe some of the choices you made maybe weren’t so smart.”

She was optimistic when the Government of Alberta passed Bill 22 two years ago. The bill bans the use of tanning beds by people under 18 years of age, bans tanning bed marketing to youth and requires tanning salons to disclose the serious risk involved in indoor tanning.

But the bill was never enacted, so two years later, there are still no limits on who can use tanning beds, something that the Canadian Cancer Society finds alarming.

“About 500 people will be diagnosed with melanoma this year, it’s the deadliest form of skin cancer and so that is concerning for us, 90 of those people will probably die from the disease, and we also know that melanoma has been on the rise,” said Evie Eshpeter, Canadian Cancer Society. “Melanoma had increased 50 per cent in men and 40 per cent in women between the years 1986 and 2010.”

The society fears that trend will continue upward if more is not done to discourage sun tanning and tanning beds, but the tanning bed industry said there is a place for tanning and it wants to make sure it isn’t legislated out of existence.

“We appreciate what the Alberta government has, it has involved all stakeholders, where we have found in the past most of the time we have not been involved,” said Steve Gilroy, Executive Director of the Joint Canadian Tanning Association. “Part of their process was to do a survey with salons, and we’ve done that and my understanding is that they are still in the process of analyzing the survey.”

Meantime, the province said it’s in the process of getting the bill enacted, but did not give a timeline for when that would happen.

“My goal is to get things right, so sometimes that takes longer than I would like, but I want to make sure that we have the right regulations to move forward,” said Sarah Hoffman, Alberta Health Minister.

Alberta remains the only province that still allows people under the age of 18 to use indoor tanning beds.