People from all ethnicities and religious groups are being invited to attend a vigil in memory of the victims of a shooting that targeted Muslims at a Quebec City mosque.

The hosts of the gathering, the Canadian Cultural Mosaic Foundation, say that people need to come together to support the victims of the shooting and their families and take a stand against the hatred that sparked such an attack.

The vigil will be taking place at the foot of the flags that have been lowered for the event.

A number of local groups are condemning the attack, with the Muslim Council of Calgary offering thoughts, prayers and condolences to the victims.

The Islamic Supreme Council of Canada has also asked all Canadians to show solidarity with Muslims at this time.

“I’m very horrified and quite concerned about the well-being of Canadian Muslims and the safety and security of our mosques and our women, and our children and our men,” said Syed Sohardwardy a Calgary imam.

The Canadian Cultural Mosiac Foundation hopes that the vigil will help to build better race relations in Canada.

“It’s really important for communities to come together at times like this so that’s why it was important for us to make sure that different communities, not only the Muslim community in Calgary but different communities to stand for this and we’ve had a lot of people reach out to us,” said Iman Bukhari with the organization.

In the meantime, police say they have been meeting with the representatives of a number of Muslim groups on Monday morning.

The vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Six people were killed and over a dozen were injured when a pair of gunmen opened fire during evening prayers at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec shortly before 8:00 p.m.

Police say the victims were all men between the ages of 39 and 60

(With files from CTVNews.ca)