

CTV Calgary Staff





Hundreds of people attended a vigil on Monday night in memory of the victims of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque.

Calgary police also say they have ramped up patrols at places of worship in the city.

Six people were killed and over a dozen were injured when a pair of gunmen opened fire during evening prayers at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the victims were all men between the ages of 39 and 60.

The Calgary vigil was hosted by the Canadian Cultural Mosaic Foundation and organizers say people need to come together to support the victims and their families and take a stand against the hatred that sparked the attack.

The Muslim Council of Calgary offered prayers and condolences to the victims and the Islamic Supreme Council of Canada has also asked all Canadians to show solidarity.

“I’m very horrified and quite concerned about the well-being of Canadian Muslims and the safety and security of our mosques and our women and our children and our men,” said Calgary Imam Syed Soharwardy.

The Canadian Cultural Mosiac Foundation hopes that the vigil will help to build better relations in Canada.

“It’s really important for communities to come together at times like this so that’s why it was important for us to make sure that different communities, not only the Muslim communities in Calgary but different communities to stand for this and we’ve had a lot of people reach out to us,” said Iman Bukhari.

Members of the Calgary Police Diversity Unit met with the Muslim Council of Calgary on Monday to reassure them that the service will continue to work to ensure worshipers are safe.

“We’ve already increased our patrols of local mosques and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and government agencies to gather intelligence and determine risk,” said CPS A/Deputy Chief Cliff O'Brien. “We stand with the community during this difficult time and we send our condolences to the people of Quebec City and those impacted by yesterday’s attack.”

Police say there is nothing to indicate that there are any specific threats in Calgary.

“Early this morning we had districts that were, district commanders, that were asking their members, when they had time, to get out to the various mosques and to show some extra presence there and again for those worshippers, what it does is, I think, it lets them know that we do care and that we’re out there and that increased presence is a good thing,” said O’Brien.