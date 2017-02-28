RCMP has arrested a 22-year-old man from Red Deer in connection with an investigation into counterfeit money being used in Canmore and Exshaw.

Authorities were first alerted to the situation when a number of local businesses notified them that counterfeit U.S. currency, in $50 and $20 denominations, had been used at their businesses.

Following an investigation, police found a suspect believed to have been passing the cash and arrested him. A number of counterfeit bills were found in his possession at the time the arrest was made.

Jesse Strongeagle-Geddes has been charged with a number of offences, including multiple counts of making and uttering counterfeit money as well as multiple counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Police are now asking local businesses to contact Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5519 if they are in possession of any counterfeit US $50 or $20 bills they may have received on February 23.