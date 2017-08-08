Fish and Wildlife officers are reminding people about bear activity in the Canmore area after a local woman was attacked while she was walking her dog on the weekend.

The woman was walking with her dog near the Canmore Reservoir when she was attacked by the bear.

She was taken to hospital, but has since been released. Her dog was not harmed in the incident.

Officials say the attack occurred in a closed area where bears have been known to be very active.

A bear warning is in place in the Canmore Nordic Centre Area, and it includes both the Quarry Lake and Grassi Lakes Day Use and trails.