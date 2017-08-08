

CTV Calgary Staff





Fish and Wildlife officers are reminding people about bear activity in the Canmore area after a local woman was attacked while she was walking her dog on the weekend.

The woman was walking with her dog near the Canmore Reservoir when she was attacked by the bear.

She was taken to hospital, but has since been released. Her dog was not harmed in the incident.

A bear warning is in place in the Canmore Nordic Centre Area, and it includes both the Quarry Lake and Grassi Lakes Day Use Area and trails.

Officials say the attack occurred in an area that was closed due to bear activity. Experts say the warnings and closures should be taken seriously.

"They're closed for a reason, both for our safety and for the bears safety. You know, when people go into a closed area they're putting the bear's life at risk as well as their own and potentially other people's lives as well so we need to just obey those closures and just stay out of those areas," said Nick De Ruyter, from Wildsmart.

There is no word on whether the woman had bear spray with her but De Ruyter says everyone who travels in the area should carry it and know how to use it.

Experts say people should also travel in groups and keep dogs on a leash.