Car and home hit by bullets in drive by shooting in southeast Calgary
Suspects are being sought in a drive by shooting that targeted a southeast Calgary home.
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 12:05PM MDT
Calgary police are searching for suspects after gunshots rang out on Thursday morning in a residential neighbourhood in the southeast.
Officers were called to the scene in the 5300 block of 14 Avenue S.E. shortly before 10:00 a.m. after witnesses reported hearing gunshots.
Police say no one was found injured, but bullet holes were found in a vehicle and a house.
Investigators remain at the scene.