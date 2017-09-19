Police are looking for suspects in connection with an incident in the northeast that targeted a vehicle parked outside a home early Tuesday morning.

Officers were in the 5000 block of 22 Avenue N.E. at about 3:30 a.m. when they spotted smoke and flames coming from a parked vehicle.

The Calgary Fire Department attended and put out the fire but police soon discovered that the car, a 2008 BMW 328i, had been covered with racist graffiti, including the words ‘white power’ scrawled on the hood.

A swastika was found on the driver’s side door and ‘666’ had been tagged on the passenger side, all in white spray paint.

Investigators are looking for suspects and are considering this to be a hate crime as well as an act of vandalism.

Police are withholding information about the owner of the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org