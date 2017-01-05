The introduction of Alberta’s carbon tax has officials at Cardel Rec South exploring potential cost-saving measures to avoid raising rental and program registration fees.

“With the carbon tax coming in, we’re certainly concerned about keeping our recreation costs affordable whether it’s for minor hockey or the old timers,” said Les Turner, Cardel Rec South’s general manager. “The carbon tax will impact us whether it’s for running the electricity on the ice plant or heating the air with the natural gas.”

According to Turner, the cost of running the arena’s ice plant is approximately $30,000 per month.

In an attempt to minimize operation costs, officials at the not-for-profit rec centre in Shawnessy are considering the following changes:

Reducing the run time on heaters for spectators

Lowering the shower temperatures for players

Installing radiant heaters in ceilings

Adding solar panels

Recycling grey water

“At the end of the day, it’s all about keeping the facility busy, keeping the people off the streets, keeping them active, participating in a healthy lifestyle,” said Turner. “Our job is to mitigate these expenses as best we can so that we continue to provide a healthy lifestyle option for our community.”

Recreational hockey player Rick Gibeault says it appears the carbon tax is accomplishing its goal. “The arena is turning down their heat now. I guess the government is getting what it wants.”

Gilbeault believes the immediate opposition to the tax will eventually transition into acceptance. “If we have to pay a little more, we have to pay a little more,” said Gilbeault. “I don’t think it’s going to be as bad as a lot of people think.”

Turner says public reaction to the potential energy-saving changes has been overwhelmingly positive as the rec centre hedges its bets in a time of uncertainty.

“We don’t know what the NDP grant/rebate program will look like,” said Turner. “They tell us that it’s going to be coming in two to three months time and we don’t know if that will be retroactive or not.”

Late Thursday afternoon, the provincial government announced it would provide details on a carbon tax grant program for non-profit and volunteer organizations on Friday.

With files from CTV's Kevin Fleming