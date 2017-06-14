Cargo plane makes tense landing at Calgary airport
A cargo plane, loaded with dangerous materials, landed safely in Calgary after there were concerns the aircraft's tires were deflated.
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 8:25AM MDT
A potentially dangerous situation has been handled safely at the Calgary International Airport on Wednesday morning.
A cargo plane, loaded with a number of dangerous items, including explosives, was coming in for a landing but there were concerns the tires were deflated.
A number of fire trucks were sent to monitor the situation as the Airbus A-306 FedEx flight from Memphis came in for a landing.
However, the pilots landed the plane safely and without incident.
Officials say no one was injured.