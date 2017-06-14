A potentially dangerous situation has been handled safely at the Calgary International Airport on Wednesday morning.

A cargo plane, loaded with a number of dangerous items, including explosives, was coming in for a landing but there were concerns the tires were deflated.

A number of fire trucks were sent to monitor the situation as the Airbus A-306 FedEx flight from Memphis came in for a landing.

However, the pilots landed the plane safely and without incident.

Officials say no one was injured.