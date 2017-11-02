An Alberta massage therapist is being accused of recording female clients without their consent and is now facing voyeurism charges.

RCMP were contacted on Monday after an IT technician reported concerning video files that he found while repairing a laptop computer for a client.

Police collected the computer and launched an investigation.

Investigators say the videos were of female clients and believe they were made without their knowledge or consent.

On Wednesday, Mark Henning Oliver Blessman was charged with two counts of voyeurism and released from custody.

A warrant was issued on Thursday on a Carstairs property, where Blessman operated a massage therapy clinic called Blessman’s Day Spa.

The computer is being examined by the RCMP’s Tech Crimes unit along with records from the clinic to identify those women who were victimized.

Investigators say the Massage Therapist Association of Alberta has been notified of the allegations and Blessman’s license to practice was suspended.

Police say they will contact anyone who may have been a victim and that there may be additional charges.

Blessman is scheduled to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on the charges on November 6.