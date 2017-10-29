The Calgary Police Service is investigating reports of afternoon gunshots in the city’s northeast.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Maryvale Way N.E. following a 9-1-1 call indicating up to six shots had been fired.

Police located two casings at the scene. There have been no reported injuries.

Anyone that has information about the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.