Workers at a number of southeast Calgary businesses have to mind their heads as a group of hawks have made a home in one of the trees nearby.

The birds of prey are highly territorial and don’t like to see people getting close to their nest. They have even flown directly at a number of people.

It’s perfectly natural behaviour for the hawks, but it doesn’t make things feel any better for the victims who’ve needed to get stitches because of the birds’ razor sharp talons.

Tom Grande, who works at one of the businesses in the area, says he’s never seen hawks roost in the trees like this in the three or four years he’s been there.

“We’ve probably had about a dozen people really get swooped and hit,” he said. “We’ve had two or three people who’ve been hit in the back of the head and had stitches. Yesterday, we had a lady who was hit from behind and knocked to the ground. I think they said she had a bit of a concussion and they had to put another stitch in the back of her head.”

Grande says he’s seen three hawks and the birds often come down on targets from different angles, so people always need to be cautious.

“If I see someone out the window, I shout out to them and tell them to watch out.”

Many people who are aware of the issue have started bringing umbrellas to shelter themselves from attack and the problem has gotten so bad for the Canada Post letter carrier that they refuse to deliver to either business in the vicinity of the nest.

Grande says that all mail for his business and Rainbow Construction next door is delivered to another business out of harm’s way.

Fish and Wildlife has been told about the presence of the nest, but Grande said there isn’t anything they can do because hawks are a protected species in Alberta.

“We have called Fish and Wildlife and they just said, ‘look, when they hatch and they leave, you can do something about the nest, but prior to that, you can’t do anything’.”