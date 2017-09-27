A traveller was arrested at the Calgary International Airport after Canada Border Services officers found a suspicious substance stuffed into several tennis balls that were inside a piece of luggage.

On September 7, CBSA agents noticed irregularities in the tennis balls and upon closer inspection, found a black, tar-like substance inside.

Officials seized 3.3 kilograms of the substance and say it tested positive for suspected opium.

A small quantity of steroids was also confiscated and one person was arrested.

“I am very proud of our officers for the work that they do in keeping harmful drugs off of the streets and Canadians safe,” said Kim R. Scoville, Regional Director General, Prairie Region, CBSA

The traveller and the substances have been turned over to RCMP.