Police are appealing to the public for help to identify a person who was captured on a CCTV camera outside a southeast restaurant last week just minutes before it started on fire.

Emergency crews were called to Lê La Vietnamese restaurant, at 4-6624 Centre St. S.E., at about 4:15 a.m. last Friday for reports of a fire.

Surveillance footage captured from the scene shows a suspect breaking the front window and tossing what is believed to be a Molotov cocktail inside.

The suspect was carrying a backpack and was wearing dark-coloured shoes, blue jeans and possibly a plaid jacket.

In the footage, it appears that the suspect’s clothing caught fire as they fled the scene and police believe the person may have suffered burns to their upper body.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 2746371.