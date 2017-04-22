Some Calgarians celebrated Earth Day by climbing all the way to the top of the Bow Tower.

More than 800 people took part in the climb to benefit the Alberta Wilderness Association, including kids, seniors and athletes.

Participants raised money to take part in the climb through bottle drives, social media posts, family and friends, and proceeds are expected to top $80,000 in support of AWA’s conservation work.

“One person is trying to climb 10 times, and our oldest climber is 100 years old,” said Kirsten Pugh, volunteer coordinator, Team Cenovus.

“It was a challenge but I am delighted that I did it, I really believe in the AWA, they do great work,” said Helen Jull, climber. “I climbed the Calgary Tower once and then the next year I climbed it twice, so that’s 1600 steps and this is 1100 so it’s ok, it’s not a piece of cake but it’s just great to support them.”

The climb to the top consists of 1188 stairs and 54 floors, taking the average climber 25 minutes to complete. It’s a challenge, but a reward is waiting at the top.

“The view at the top is really amazing, it’s one of, I would say, the best views in Calgary, there’s two rooms on either ends, the tip rooms, where you get an incredible vista across the city, and then across the mountains as well,” said Pugh.

The climb was held at the Calgary Tower for the last 25 years, but was moved to the Bow to celebrate the building’s high environmental standards.