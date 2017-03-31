Residents of the City of Calgary are being notified that starting Saturday, they can begin submitting their information to the city’s annual census.

Access codes for the census that can be used to complete the survey online are being mailed out on Friday.

Online access to the system will remain in place until April 21.

Officials say that in addition to the census, residents can also complete their voter registration at the same time and it’s a good opportunity given that 2017 is an election year.

“We hope that all eligible voters will take advantage of the voter registration when they complete their census," said Paul Denys, manager of Elections and Census in a release. "The census online and voter registration is fast and simple to use."

All of the data collected from the census is used for planning services like roads, transit, recreation and water services.

It is also used to predict enrollment needs for schools in particular areas of the city and grant allocations.

If anyone has technical difficulties, has lost their access code, or has questions about the census online or voter registration, they can call 403-476-4100 (option 3), Monday to Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. (excluding holidays), for assistance.

Or they can simply visit calgary.ca/census to request a new code.

Eligible voters who want to register to vote but have already completed their census can call 403-476-4100 (option 3) to register.

For those who are unable to complete their census information online before the April 21 deadline, census takers will be coming door to door to record information starting April 22.

All information provided during this process is confidential, secure and never identifies individuals or families.