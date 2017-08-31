Two staff members of the Killam Hospital have been charged with assault following an RCMP investigation into alleged abuse of an elderly woman.

On August 22, Killam RCMP received a complaint indicating an 88-year-old woman, who was a patient in the hospital’s long term care unit, had been assaulted on Sunday, August 20 by hospital staff.

RCMP launched an investigation into the alleged abuse and identified two women, both Killam Hospital employees, as suspects. The staff members were arrested and charged with assault the same day the complaint was filed.

The accused are:

Koren Makarowski, 39, of Strome, Alberta

Karen Kueber, 53, of Killam, Alberta

Makarowski and Kueber have been released from custody following a judicial hearing and are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Tuesday, September 5.

The Town of Killam is located approximately 140 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.