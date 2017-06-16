The Calgary Fire Department is investigating an unknown substance that was spilled into the Bow River and Western Irrigation Canal earlier on Friday morning.

The cause of the spill is still being determined, but Hazardous Materials crews, along with Aquatic Teams and fire crews have all been called to the scene. City crews and provincial agencies have also been called to attend.

Initial reports indicate the substance to be a type of oil.

Cleanup efforts are already underway with booms in place at the outflow of the Western Irrigation Canal.

Officials with the CFD are working to identify and resolve the issue and make sure there is as little impact on the environment as possible.

There is no risk to the public, but residents are being asked to avoid the area so crews can complete their work.

A boating advisory issued in early June, requesting that members of the public stay off the river, is still in effect.