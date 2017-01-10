A young bullrider from Merrit, B.C., who competed at the Calgary Stampede, has died.

There is no information on when or how 25-year-old Ty Pozzobon died.

In an online statement released on Monday, Elite Rodeo Athletes said that thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

“He will be truly missed by the entire rodeo community,” the statement read.

Pozzobon rode in the PBR World Finals four times and won the Pro Bullriders Canada Championship as well.

He was at the Calgary Stampede in 2016 and drew some media attention when some of his riding gear was stolen from his car parked outside a restaurant.

Pozzobon posted about the theft on social media and a few days later, the stolen gear was returned by a Good Samaritan.

There is no information on a memorial service for the young man.