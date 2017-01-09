Five people are facing charges after a handgun, methamphetamine and items related to drug trafficking were seized from an apartment in Medicine Hat.

The ALERT team searched the apartment on January 6, 2017 as part of the unit’s latest efforts to disrupt the local meth trade and found:

A Colt Python .357 handgun

45 grams of meth, worth as estimated $4,500

Packaging materials, digital scale, and other evidence to suggest drug trafficking

Pepper spray

Brass knuckles

$820 cash proceeds of crime

Five people were arrested and face a total of 31 charges related to drug and firearms offences:

Wyatt Dickson, 19, of Medicine Hat

Etheen Friesen, 33, of Medicine Hat

Kenzie Anderson, 28, of Medicine Hat

Jade Arcand, 19, of Medicine Hat

Jeremy Leddy, 29, of Calgary

Leddy and Anderson are scheduled to appear in court on January 10. Dickson, Friesen, and Arcand are expected back in court on January 12.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).