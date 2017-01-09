Charges laid after handgun and drugs seized in Medicine Hat bust
A handgun and drugs were seized from an apartment in Medicine Hat.
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 3:28PM MST
Five people are facing charges after a handgun, methamphetamine and items related to drug trafficking were seized from an apartment in Medicine Hat.
The ALERT team searched the apartment on January 6, 2017 as part of the unit’s latest efforts to disrupt the local meth trade and found:
- A Colt Python .357 handgun
- 45 grams of meth, worth as estimated $4,500
- Packaging materials, digital scale, and other evidence to suggest drug trafficking
- Pepper spray
- Brass knuckles
- $820 cash proceeds of crime
Five people were arrested and face a total of 31 charges related to drug and firearms offences:
- Wyatt Dickson, 19, of Medicine Hat
- Etheen Friesen, 33, of Medicine Hat
- Kenzie Anderson, 28, of Medicine Hat
- Jade Arcand, 19, of Medicine Hat
- Jeremy Leddy, 29, of Calgary
Leddy and Anderson are scheduled to appear in court on January 10. Dickson, Friesen, and Arcand are expected back in court on January 12.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Police remind drivers to take extra time and drive to conditions
- Third suspect in murder of Stoney Nakoda man arrested
- Charges laid after handgun and drugs seized in Medicine Hat bust
- Whole Foods Market cancels Alberta store openings, expansion plan slows
- PM Trudeau plans cabinet shuffle, impacting at least six ministers