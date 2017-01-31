Three men are facing kidnapping and extortion charges in connection to the abduction and confinement of two men at a home in the Erin Woods area on the weekend.

Police say five men met up at about 9:00 p.m. on Saturday under false pretenses and that two of the men had their heads covered with balaclavas when they entered a vehicle.

The two, masked men were then driven to a home in the 200 block of Erin Mount Crescent S.E. and were held against their will in the basement by the three other men.

The three offenders allegedly pointed firearms at the victims and threatened to shoot them.

The offenders made contact with the victims’ friends and made arrangements for a ransom to be paid for the release of one of them.

An exchange was made in a parking lot in the 4500 block of 25 Street S.E. and one of the victims was released.

The offenders then contacted the victims’ friends again and negotiated the release of the second man.

A witness at the home where the pair was being held fled and called police at about 8:00 a.m. on Sunday. He met with officers and told them that two men were being held by three other men at the house.

Police were working to substantiate the allegations when they noticed one offender and one victim leaving the residence.

The offender drove the victim to the same parking lot on 25 Street and the tactical team moved in and apprehended both men.

The two other offenders at the home in Erin Woods were taken into custody without incident and the ransom money was recovered by police.

Police believe the whole incident is drug-related and charges have been laid against three people.

Simon Lugela, 21, of Calgary, is charged with two counts of kidnapping with a restricted/prohibited firearm for ransom.

John Ochelo, 21, of Calgary, is charged with two counts each of kidnapping with a restricted/prohibited firearm for ransom and breach of recognizance.

Dhia-Al-Hage Mohammed, 24, of Saskatoon, is charged with two counts each of kidnapping with a restricted/prohibited firearm for ransom, breach of undertaking and possession of an identity document.

Lugela and Ochelo were also charged in the Operation Wunderland investigation that targeted street dealers in the downtown core a few years ago.

Lugela is also the brother of Nelson Lugela, the man charged in the fatal shooting of Calgary Stampeder Mylan Hicks.

All three of the accused appeared in court on Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that more charges are expected.