Charges have now been laid against a 29-year-old Calgary man in connection with a serious crash that sent three people to hospital on Sunday morning.

Police say Khoa Dang Nguyen was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail when he crashed head-on into another vehicle near Beddington Trail.

They allege that he was drunk at the time of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 30-year-old woman, and her two passengers remain in hospital in serious condition.

Nguyen was not injured in the crash.

He is charged with three counts each of driving while over the legal limit, impaired driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are looking for anyone with information to come forward and speak with officers of the Traffic Section by calling 403-567-4000.