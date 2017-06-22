Police have named the man charged in connection with a series of random assaults on men in downtown Calgary this week.

Jason McKenzie, 29, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault in connection with a random attack on a homeless man on Saturday, June 17.

Police have not charged McKenzie in connection with another two attacks in the same area that also targeted homeless men in Calgary, but the investigation is ongoing.

No other suspects are being sought at this time.

McKenzie is expected to appear in court later on Thursday.