Two Calgary police officers are facing charges in relation to the amount of force used during an arrest in 2008, as well as evidence given at court proceedings.

Sgt. Les Kaminski is charged with assault with a weapon and perjury, and Const. Brant Derrick is charged with assault causing bodily harm. Both men have been released and will return to court on February 7, 2017.

The charges are connected to the use of force during the arrest of Jason Arkinstall on August 31, 2008 and the evidence given during his trial in 2011 on one count of uttering threats against Const. Derrick.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed to look into the allegations in February of 2014 and determined that there are reasonable grounds to believe offences were committed by the officers.

ASIRT will not comment further on the charges against the officers while the case is before the courts.