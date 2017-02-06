Calgary police have laid charges against an 18-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man late last month.

At just after 9:00 p.m., medical staff at the Sheldon Chumir Centre in downtown Calgary was alerted by a man about an injured individual being dropped off at the clinic suffering from a gunshot wound.

While doctors tended to the victim, the man who dropped him off fled the scene.

The victim was subsequently transported to the Foothills Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

He was later identified as 22-year-old Itgel Baatarsuren.

Police say the shooting took place in a parking lot in northeast Calgary and was the result of a dispute over drugs.

Ausama Effat Mohamed, 18, was arrested on Saturday without incident and has been charged with second-degree murder.