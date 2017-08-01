A dog was euthanized after it was dragged behind a vehicle down an Alberta highway last month and two people are now facing charges in connection to the incident.

RCMP were contacted by CP Police on July 2 after someone reported a dog on a leash being dragged behind a car on the Trans-Canada Highway near Range Road 270.

The black, Pontiac Vibe was later spotted near Range Road 265 and Township Road 242 with the injured dog still tied to it.

The driver of the vehicle was not at the scene when police arrived and officers took the critically injured dog to a local emergency shelter. The border collie’s injuries were too severe and vets had to put it down.

Police were able to track down the driver of the vehicle and charges have now been laid.

Melinda Harris, 40, of Calgary and True Underwood, 20, are both charged with one count each of Causing Unnecessary Suffering to an Animal contrary to Section 445.1 of the Criminal Code.

Harris is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on August 15.

Police say Underwood is unaccounted for and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.