CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Charges laid in gun incident at Calgary Walmart
Duran Ross Buffalo, 32, of no fixed address, has been charged in connection with a gun incident at a northeast Calgary Walmart.
Published Friday, August 18, 2017 9:03AM MDT
Police say that charges have been laid against a man who allegedly pulled out a gun in Marlborough Mall on Wednesday evening.
Officers were in the area on an unrelated call when they spotted people running from the McDonald’s restaurant just after 6:00 p.m.
When they approached, the officers say a man wrestling with another man over what appeared to be a large rifle.
Police say the man had stepped in as a Good Samaritan in an attempt to get the gun away from him.
Four officers intervened and arrested the suspect and discovered that the rifle was in fact a paintball gun.
They also found small amounts of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in his possession.
Duran Ross Buffalo, 32, of no fixed address, has been charged with:
- four counts of possession of drugs
- one count of possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose
- one count of carrying a concealed weapon
- one count of use of imitation firearm during commission of offence
- one count of mischief
Buffalo is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday.