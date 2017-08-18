Police say that charges have been laid against a man who allegedly pulled out a gun in Marlborough Mall on Wednesday evening.

Officers were in the area on an unrelated call when they spotted people running from the McDonald’s restaurant just after 6:00 p.m.

When they approached, the officers say a man wrestling with another man over what appeared to be a large rifle.

Police say the man had stepped in as a Good Samaritan in an attempt to get the gun away from him.

Four officers intervened and arrested the suspect and discovered that the rifle was in fact a paintball gun.

They also found small amounts of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in his possession.

Duran Ross Buffalo, 32, of no fixed address, has been charged with:

four counts of possession of drugs

one count of possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose

one count of carrying a concealed weapon

one count of use of imitation firearm during commission of offence

one count of mischief

Buffalo is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday.