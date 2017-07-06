An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection to an assault at a northwest park on Tuesday night.

Police say a woman was walking with friends in Riley Park at about 10:45 p.m. when she was approached by a man who asked to speak with her.

When she left the group, the man pushed her to the ground and tried to sexually assault her.

She was able to fend off the attack and call out for help.

Her friends confronted the man, who then fled the area.

A Good Samaritan saw what was happening and intervened, stopping the suspect.

The suspect tried to escape again but was brought down by the Good Samaritan and one of the woman’s friends and held for police.

The man was taken into custody without incident.

Grayson Reed White, 18, of Calgary, is charged with assault and sexual assault with a weapon.

White will appear in court on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.