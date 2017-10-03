A 30-year-old man is facing charges in connection to five bank robberies that happened in various parts of the city over the last couple of months.

Last Thursday, police arrested a man in connection to a theft downtown and learned that the offender matched the description of a suspect in a number of robberies at financial institutions in the city.

Police believe the following robberies are linked:



On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, at approximately 5:40 p.m., the ATB located in the 1300 block of MacLeod Trail S.E. On Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, at approximately 5:10 p.m., the TD Canada Trust located in the 700 block of 3 Street S.W. On Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, at approximately 5:10 p.m., the TD Canada Trust located in the 5000 block of Dalhousie Drive N.W. On Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Scotiabank located in the 7700 block of 18 Street S.E. On Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, at approximately 4:50 p.m., the CIBC located in the 300 block of 8 Avenue S.W.

William Joseph Weatherbee, 30, has been charged with five counts of robbery, theft under $5,000, possession of methamphetamines for the purpose of trafficking and possession of other drugs.

Weatherbee is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, October 10, 2017.