A 29-year-old man remains in police custody following an early morning head-on crash on Deerfoot Trail that police suspect was the result of impaired driving.

According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 5:15 a.m. at a location between the 64 Avenue and Beddington Trail overpasses.

“There was a Subaru Impreza travelling southbound in the northbound lanes when it collided with a Honda Civic that was travelling northbound,” said Calgary Police Service A/Sgt. David DenTandt.

According to EMS Public Education Officer Stuart Brideaux, paramedic crews responded to the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail and located three injured women within the Honda Civic.

A woman in her mid-20s, who had been seated in the backseat of the car, was trapped in the wreckage. Members of the Calgary Fire Department extricated the injured woman from the vehicle and EMS transported her to the Foothills Medical Centre in life threatening condition with multiple injuries including injuries to her head.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a woman believed to be in her 30s, suffered pelvic and leg injuries while the front seat passenger, a woman in her 40s, suffered arm, leg and chest injuries. The two women were transported to hospital by ground ambulance in serious condition.

A 29-year-old man, the lone occupant of the southbound Subaru Impreza, was assessed by paramedics at the scene but did not require additional medical attention. The unnamed man, who had been travelling the wrong way on Deerfoot Trail, remains in the custody of the Calgary Police Service. Charges are pending against the driver.

“The driver of the Impreza was arrested at the scene for impaired driving and was taken to the district office for processing.” said DenTandt. “There was obvious signs of impairment and that’s why he was arrested right at the scene.”

“We believe the alcohol was the major cause for going the wrong way on Deerfoot."

Police have not confirmed the location where the southbound Subaru Impreza entered the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail.

A section of northbound Deerfoot Trail was closed for several hours during the police investigation into the crash.