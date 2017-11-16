The Calgary Police Service confirms two suspects are in police custody and charges are pending in connection with the death of a 44-year-old man in Tuxedo Park in April of this year.

In the late evening hours of April 30, 2017 an injured Timothy Albert Voytilla was brought to the Peter Lougheed Hospital by a member of the public. Voytilla succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Police determined Voytilla had been injured in the neighbourhood of Tuxedo Park near the intersection of 29 Avenue and 2 Street N.E.

On November 16, two people were taken into police custody in connection with the investigation. The identities of the suspects have not been released as they have not been formally charged.

According to police, the investigation into Voytilla’s death is ongoing.