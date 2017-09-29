Two unnamed women were arrested in connection with the death of a 30-year-old Calgary man whose remains were found west of Calgary city limits.

According to the Calgary Police Service, the two women were apprehended following last week's public appeal for information regarding Fletcher Kimmel’s death.

Kimmel’s body was found in January near the Jumpingpound Demonstration Forest. The 30-year-old Calgarian’s last known whereabouts were at a northeast convenience store on September 27. 2016 where surveillance cameras recorded him entering a black Toyota Rav4.

According to police, the investigation into Kimmel’s death continues and anyone who has information that could potentially assist the ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

The identites of the accused will be released once charges are formally laid.

Late Friday night, the CPS confirmed one of the two women had been released from custody without charges.