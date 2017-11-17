A Calgary judge has dismissed all charges against Dana Larsen, a known marijuana activist, who was arrested following a public appearance in the city last year.

Larsen was charged with trafficking and drug possession in April 2016 after he handed out marijuana seeds to the audience at his Overgrow Canada tour.

The aim of his tour was to provide Canadians with seeds to grow their own marijuana plants in their homes.

Police also seized marijuana, cannabis oil and resin from his vehicle.

Larsen was in Calgary again this past April promoting his campaign at the Forest Height Community Association.

Two police officers also attended the meeting, but ended up leaving after a short time.

Marijuana becomes legal in Canada on July 1, 2018.