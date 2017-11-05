A 41-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man have had their charges withdrawn in connection with an incident this summer that resulted in a severely injured dog being euthanized.

In the early afternoon hours of July 2, 2017, RCMP received reports a dog on a leash was being dragged behind a car on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Strathmore and the vehicle was last seen travelling south on Highway 797 towards Langdon. Officers scoured the area but were unable to find the car or dog.

Nearly seven hours after the original report, RCMP received a second call indicating an abandoned Pontiac Vibe had been found near the intersection of Range Road 265 and Township Road 242 and a critically injured dog, believed to be a Border Collie, was tied to the car. The injured dog was transported by police to an emergency vet clinic where a decision was made to euthanize the animal.

RCMP identified the suspected driver of the vehicle and two people were arrested. Melinda Harris, who was 40 years old at the time, of Calgary and 20-year-old True Underwood were both charged with one count of Causing Unnecessary Suffering to an Animal.

Court records confirm the charges against Harris and Underwood have been withdrawn.