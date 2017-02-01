The Alex Community Health Centre has provided accessible health care and social services in Calgary for 45 years and the non-profit is about to move into a big, new building so it can expand its services and support programs.

The charity offers housing and food programs to Calgarians and its operation is currently spread out over five, cramped facilities.

Officials started looking for a new building a couple of years ago when leases on the other properties came up for renewal and a new building was secured in Radisson Heights, just north of the Franklin LRT Station.

“As the economy took a turn it really opens the door sometimes for us non-profits, so it allowed me to then get a building like this to bring us all together,” said Shelley Heartwell, CEO of the Alex.

An abundance of office space in the city made it affordable for the charity and it has signed a 15 year lease.

A few changes need to be made to the 61,000 square foot space so staff can operate programs comfortably and efficiently.

“We have two housing programs and our family centre and our youth health centre and our admin and we're bringing all those under this one roof to deliver services,” said Heartwell.

The new location also makes it accessible for many of the charity’s clients.

“We are 100 yards off the CTrain, which when we talk about accessible, innovative health services, this is accessible. I think about 68 to 75 percent of our clients are in the northeast, southeast part of the city, they can easily get here from anywhere in the city and it really opens up so many more doors,” said Heartwell.

A number of The Alex’s programs are funded by the government and corporate Calgary so officials are looking for help to renovate the space.

“Our administration and our clients are so excited to get ready and get started and we're asking the community to come in and help us, whether that's donating services, whether that's coming on board as a corporate supporter there's a lot of opportunities to get involved,” said Johanna Schwartz, Marketing and Engagement Specialist at The Alex.

The plan is to have the new facility up and running by July 1st.

For more information on how you can help, click HERE.