A Calgary cab company is again taking part in a campaign to share the message that domestic violence remains a serious issue in the city.

For the third year in a row, 800 taxis will be bearing decals for Homefront, a campaign that reminds people how common domestic abuse is and that they should reach out to help anyone who could be in danger.

Organizers say people need to be engaged for any change to take place.

“We want people to be engaged bystanders, to know the signs if someone is in an abusive relationship. We want people who are in domestic violence to reach out and know that there is support and a community that surrounds them and cares,” said Maggie MacKillop with Homefront.

To donate or learn more about the campaign, you can visit the official website.